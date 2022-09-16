関連記事
Microsoft製品に緊急の脆弱性 早期のアップデート適用を
Microsoftは米国時間の9月13日、64件の脆弱性を修正する月例パッチを公開した。この中には「Critical」（緊急）に分類される脆弱性5件と、悪用されている脆弱性1件が含まれている。米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁（CISA）は、脆弱性を悪用されるとリモートからシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があることから、セキュリティ情報をチェックした上で必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。なお以下のMicrosoft製品に対しても、セキュリティアップデートが提供されている（Microsoftリリース、CISAリリース、TECH+、窓の杜）。
脆弱性が存在するとされる製品は以下のとおり。
.NET and Visual Studio
.NET Framework
Azure Arc
Cache Speculation
HTTP.sys
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
Microsoft Graphics Component
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Microsoft Office Visio
Microsoft Windows ALPC
Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)
Role: DNS Server
Role: Windows Fax Service
SPNEGO Extended Negotiation
Visual Studio Code
Windows Common Log File System Driver
Windows Credential Roaming Service
Windows Defender
Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
Windows DPAPI (Data Protection Application Programming Interface)
Windows Enterprise App Management
Windows Event Tracing
Windows Group Policy
Windows IKE Extension
Windows Kerberos
Windows Kernel
Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
Windows ODBC Driver
Windows OLE
Windows Photo Import API
Windows Print Spooler Components
Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
Windows Remote Procedure Call
Windows TCP/IP
Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)
