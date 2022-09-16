ホーム > IT・サイエンス > セキュリティ・プライバシー > 記事

Microsoft製品に緊急の脆弱性　早期のアップデート適用を

2022年9月16日 08:11

　Microsoftは米国時間の9月13日、64件の脆弱性を修正する月例パッチを公開した。この中には「Critical」（緊急）に分類される脆弱性5件と、悪用されている脆弱性1件が含まれている。米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁（CISA）は、脆弱性を悪用されるとリモートからシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があることから、セキュリティ情報をチェックした上で必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。なお以下のMicrosoft製品に対しても、セキュリティアップデートが提供されている（MicrosoftリリースCISAリリースTECH+窓の杜）。

　脆弱性が存在するとされる製品は以下のとおり。

　.NET and Visual Studio　
　.NET Framework　
　Azure Arc　
　Cache Speculation　
　HTTP.sys　
　Microsoft Dynamics　
　Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)　
　Microsoft Graphics Component　
　Microsoft Office　
　Microsoft Office SharePoint　
　Microsoft Office Visio　
　Microsoft Windows ALPC　
　Microsoft Windows Codecs Library　
　Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)　
　Role: DNS Server　
　Role: Windows Fax Service　
　SPNEGO Extended Negotiation　
　Visual Studio Code　
　Windows Common Log File System Driver　
　Windows Credential Roaming Service　
　Windows Defender　
　Windows Distributed File System (DFS)　
　Windows DPAPI (Data Protection Application Programming Interface)　
　Windows Enterprise App Management　
　Windows Event Tracing　
　Windows Group Policy　
　Windows IKE Extension　
　Windows Kerberos　
　Windows Kernel　
　Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol　
　Windows ODBC Driver　
　Windows OLE　
　Windows Photo Import API　
　Windows Print Spooler Components　
　Windows Remote Access Connection Manager　
　Windows Remote Procedure Call　
　Windows TCP/IP　
　Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)　

