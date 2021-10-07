ホーム > IT・サイエンス > プログラミング > 記事

Python 3.10がリリース

2021年10月7日 17:36

記事提供元：スラド

　Python Software Foundationは4日、Python言語の最新バージョンとなる3.10.0をリリースした。公式ブログによると主要な新機能と変更点は以下の通りとなっている（Python InsiderTECH+）。

　 PEP 623 – Deprecate and prepare for the removal of the wstr member in PyUnicodeObject.　
　 PEP 604 – Allow writing union types as X | Y　
　 PEP 612 – Parameter Specification Variables　
　 PEP 626– Precise line numbers for debugging and other tools.　
　 PEP 618 – Add Optional Length-Checking To zip.　
　 bpo-12782: Parenthesized context managers are now officially allowed.　
　 PEP 632 – Deprecate distutils module.　
　 PEP 613 – Explicit Type Aliases　
　 PEP 634 – Structural Pattern Matching: Specification　
　 PEP 635 – Structural Pattern Matching: Motivation and Rationale　
　 PEP 636 – Structural Pattern Matching: Tutorial　
　 PEP 644 – Require OpenSSL 1.1.1 or newer　
　 PEP 624 – Remove Py_UNICODE encoder APIs　
　 PEP 597 – Add optional EncodingWarning　あるAnonymous Coward 曰く、

　でもcoconutがうまく入らないから3.9.7に戻す予定

　 情報元へのリンク

