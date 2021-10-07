関連記事
Python 3.10がリリース
Python Software Foundationは4日、Python言語の最新バージョンとなる3.10.0をリリースした。公式ブログによると主要な新機能と変更点は以下の通りとなっている（Python Insider、TECH+）。
PEP 623 – Deprecate and prepare for the removal of the wstr member in PyUnicodeObject.
PEP 604 – Allow writing union types as X | Y
PEP 612 – Parameter Specification Variables
PEP 626– Precise line numbers for debugging and other tools.
PEP 618 – Add Optional Length-Checking To zip.
bpo-12782: Parenthesized context managers are now officially allowed.
PEP 632 – Deprecate distutils module.
PEP 613 – Explicit Type Aliases
PEP 634 – Structural Pattern Matching: Specification
PEP 635 – Structural Pattern Matching: Motivation and Rationale
PEP 636 – Structural Pattern Matching: Tutorial
PEP 644 – Require OpenSSL 1.1.1 or newer
PEP 624 – Remove Py_UNICODE encoder APIs
PEP 597 – Add optional EncodingWarning あるAnonymous Coward 曰く、
でもcoconutがうまく入らないから3.9.7に戻す予定
